Govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 1,300 from Rs 5,000 per tonne

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1 last year, joining a growing number of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies.

Oil, gas, fuel, crude oil

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

The government on Monday cut the windfall profit tax on crude oil produced in the country and on exports of diesel.
The tax, levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty or SAED, on domestically produced crude oil has been reduced to Rs 1,300 from Rs 5,000 per tonne, according to an official notification.
SAED on the export of diesel has been reduced to Rs 0.50 a litre from Rs 1 per litre.
However, the levy on export of jet fuel or ATF has been hiked to Rs 1 per litre from nil earlier.
SAED on petrol will continue to be zero. The new tax rates will come into effect from Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : central government ATF Crude Oil diesel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

