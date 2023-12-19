Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

WTO's proposed reforms leave question of appeals court unanswered

"In addressing the issue of appeal, delegates are actively exploring potential resolutions that can reconcile the diverse perspectives expressed by Members," he said

World Trade Organisation, WTO

World Trade Organisation (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters GENEVA
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Countries including India and China on Monday voiced concern that a series of proposed reforms to the World Trade Organization leaves blank a section on rebooting its top appeals court, trade sources said, with time running out before a major meeting.
WTO members are reviewing a draft proposal deemed the most serious effort to date to reform the hobbled system which has been only partially functional since December 2019 due to U.S. blockages of judges to its top court the Appellate Body.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
However, the sources said the latest draft still has no plan for how to revamp the body despite most countries striving for a deal by an Abu Dhabi Ministerial Conference in February 2024.
"Several members expressed concerns that there was nothing about the Appellate Body in the revised text," said a trade source who followed Monday's private meeting in Geneva, naming India, China and South Africa as countries voicing concerns.
Countries want to fix the appeals system to allow multi-billion dollar trade disputes to be settled again. Currently, countries can still file complaints to a lower body but if they do not accept its findings, the case ends up in legal limbo where some 30 unresolved appeals now sit.
The draft proposal, which has not been published, is the third version of the proposal.
An earlier version seen by Reuters included other reforms but left the section on the appeals bench blanc.
Marc Molina, Deputy Permanent Representative of Guatemala to the WTO, who is coordinating the talks, told Reuters on Monday that negotiations continue.
"In addressing the issue of appeal, delegates are actively exploring potential resolutions that can reconcile the diverse perspectives expressed by Members," he said.
The United States, which has criticized the former Appellate Body for inefficiency and judicial overreach, said creativity would be required to make further progress.
"As we look forward, we must recognize that considerable work remains and that achieving fundamental dispute settlement reform will not be easy," said a U.S. official.

Also Read

Developed members must abandon higher moral ground: India at WTO agri meet

India faces queries from WTO on PMGKAY extension and rice export ban

India opposes environment deliverable at WTO ministerial conference

India to advocate for food security, WTO reforms at upcoming Geneva meeting

Senior officials meet of WTO members to begin from tomorrow in Geneva

India could be third largest economy in 2026: Ex Niti Aayog VC Panagariya

RBI board discusses prevailing economic, financial scenario at 605th meet

Over 74 mn ITRs filed in FY23, 50 mn people showed zero tax liability: Govt

Worst of liquidity crunch may be over, VRR, govt spending to lower deficit

Direct taxes mop up after refunds in FY24 at Rs 13.7 trn till Dec 17

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China economy WTO India WTO meeting WTO on global trade India china trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon