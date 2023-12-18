Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RBI board discusses prevailing economic, financial scenario at 605th meet

The 605th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held today in Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

RBI

It also discussed the activities of select central office departments and the draft report on trend and progress of banking in India, 2022-23.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's board on Monday reviewed the prevailing economic and financial scenario, including the challenges posed by geopolitical developments.
The 605th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held today in Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The board reviewed the economic and financial scenario, both domestic and global, including the challenges posed by global geopolitical developments," the central bank said in a statement.
It also discussed the activities of select central office departments and the draft report on trend and progress of banking in India, 2022-23.
Directors on the central board Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Anand Gopal Mahindra and Ravindra H Dholakia attended the meeting.
RBI Deputy Governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan J as well as Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth also participated in the meeting, the statement said.

Also Read

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC meeting: Key takeaways from Guv Shaktikanta Das' announcements

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC LIVE: Original aim of Rs 2000 note withdrawal largely met, says Das

RBI MPC meet: How many Rs 2,000 bank notes are still in circulation?

Over 74 mn ITRs filed in FY23, 50 mn people showed zero tax liability: Govt

Worst of liquidity crunch may be over, VRR, govt spending to lower deficit

Direct taxes mop up after refunds in FY24 at Rs 13.7 trn till Dec 17

NHAI awards toll, operate and transfer projects of 273 km for Rs 9,384 cr

ICRA revises FY24 GDP growth forecast to 6.5%, still below RBI's estimate

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das RBI RBI Governor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon