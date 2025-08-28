Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt extends duty-free cotton imports till Dec 31 to aid textile exporters

Govt extends duty-free cotton imports till Dec 31 to aid textile exporters

The Finance Ministry has extended duty exemption on cotton till December 2025 to ease raw material supply, support garment exporters and cushion the impact of US tariffs on RMG

cotton, China, textile industry

The extension is expected to benefit India’s readymade garment (RMG) sector, which is currently grappling with external headwinds | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Monika Yadav
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Thursday extended the exemption from import duty on cotton until December 31, 2025, to support the domestic textile sector.
 
“In order to support exporters further, the Central government has decided to extend the import duty exemption on cotton (HS 5201) from September 30, 2025 till December 31, 2025,” the Press Information Bureau said in a statement.
 
The exemption, first announced by the Finance Ministry for the period August 19 to September 30, 2025, was aimed at improving the availability of raw cotton and easing pressure on exporters.
 
The relief covers the 5 per cent Basic Customs Duty (BCD), the 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC), as well as a 10 per cent Social Welfare Surcharge on both. Together, these levies had earlier resulted in a combined duty burden of around 11 per cent on cotton imports.
 
 
The extension is expected to benefit India’s readymade garment (RMG) sector, which is currently grappling with external headwinds. From August 27, 2025, the US imposed a 50 per cent tariff on RMG imports from India, significantly denting export prospects. According to Crisil Ratings, India’s RMG revenue growth is now expected to halve to 3–5 per cent this fiscal as shipments to the US decline sharply.

Also Read

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Stock Market LIVE: Tariff troubles D-St; Sensex down 470 pts, Nifty below 24,600; IT, realty drag

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Avanti, Apex Frozen & other shrimp stocks fall up to 12% on tariff woes

exporters, trade, tariff

STMAI urges govt to act against surge of low-cost Chinese pipe imports

US TARIFFS, RETAIL

Trump slammed for 50% tariff on India while sparing China over Russian oil

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary

'Not worried about rupee becoming a reserve currency': US Secy Bessent

 
So far, Indian exports had shown resilience. In the first quarter of FY26, total RMG exports grew by around 10 per cent to $4 billion, with shipments to the US rising nearly 14 per cent year-on-year, as per Crisil Ratings. But industry officials warn that the new tariffs will squeeze orders in the coming months, with the impact felt most in labour-intensive small and medium units.
 
“Post 50 per cent tariffs, Indian exports to the US may be minimal, despite limited capacity of competing nations in value-added garments and lead time taken by big-box retailers in the US to re-align their sourcing arrangements. Overall, we expect the share of the US in India’s RMG exports to fall from 33 per cent last fiscal to 20–25 per cent this fiscal,” said Manish Gupta, Deputy Chief Rating Officer, Crisil Ratings.
 
At the same time, the domestic market is expected to provide some relief. Gautam Shahi, Director, Crisil Ratings, noted: “The domestic market for RMG, accounting for around three-fourths of the sector’s revenue, will continue to see steady revenue growth of 8–10 per cent this fiscal, fuelled by economic growth, interest rate cuts and tax reductions. This, in turn, will cushion the tariff blow and spur overall growth at the sector level, but at a slower pace than last fiscal.”

More From This Section

oil refinery

Why India's Russian oil imports sparked US tariffs amid Ukraine peace talks

cotton, cotton plant, farmers

Centre extends cotton import duty exemption amid US tariff pressure

Bank of America

Indian firms delay expansion plans amid demand, trade uncertainty: BofA

factory, manufacturing, exporters

US tariffs: Bracing for pain, exporters cling to trade deal hopespremium

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary

Communication channels open, says govt as 50% US trade tariff kicks in

Topics : Trump tariffs trump tariff cotton imports cotton Garment sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon