Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Avanti, Apex Frozen & other shrimp stocks fall up to 12% on tariff woes

Avanti, Apex Frozen & other shrimp stocks fall up to 12% on tariff woes

Shrimp exporters stock tank up to 12 per cent after 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US came into effect; check key details here

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of shrimp exporters fell largely on Thursday, August 28, 2025, after the 50 per cent tariffs levied by the US on Indian goods came into effect from August 27, 2025. The shrimp stocks declined up 11.6 per cent in trade. 
 
The additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for its purchases of Russian oil came into effect on Wednesday, bringing the total amount of levies imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent.
 
At 11:26 AM, individually, among others, Avanti Feeds share price was down 1.78 per cent, Apex Frozen Foods stock was down 4.79 per cent, and Waterbase share price was down 2.21 per cent and Zeal Aqua fell 3.4 per cent.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

US tariffs on Indian goods

The US administration early Tuesday pressed through with its plan to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, with the Department of Homeland Security notifying that an additional 25 per cent levy, linked to India’s oil purchases from Russia.
 
This levy, on top of the 25 per cent reciprocal tariff implemented from August 7, not only marks a virtual death knell for several sectors’ export prospects in India’s largest market, accounting for a fifth of its outbound shipments in 2024-25. 

Also Read

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen slip up to 5%. Why shrimp stocks under pressure?

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Avanti Feeds soars 8% on healthy Q4 results, declares dividend of ₹9

shrimp, prawn

Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen bleed up to 18% on Trump's 27% reciprocal tariff

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Smallcap index soars 2%; Gabriel, Avanti, Sarda Energy hit multi-year highs

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Avanti Feeds shares gain for third straight day; stock up 25% in March

 
As India braces for the impact of 50 per cent tariffs, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said that India and the US will eventually “come together.”
 
“This is a very complicated relationship. PM Modi and Trump have a very good relationship at that level... I do think India is the world's largest democracy, and the US is the world's largest economy. I think at the end of the day we will come together,” he said.  ALSO READ | Will e-Vitara launch drive gains for Maruti Suzuki stock? Strategy decoded

View on US tariffs

“The sharpest pressure of US’ 50 per cent tariffs falls on textiles, gems, jewellery, footwear, furniture and chemicals,” said Justin Khoo, senior market analyst - APAC, VT Markets. 
 
He added: A 50 percent tariff does not translate directly to retail prices because importers and exporters often absorb much of the cost, which limits consumer inflation but squeezes exporter margins. In the near term, choppier equities and cautious foreign flows. Over time, supply chains may pivot toward alternative markets while India seeks policy support and renewed talks.
 
On a similar note, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said, “The 50 per cent tariff will impact segments like textiles, some machinery, and gems and jewellery. The impact on corporate earnings will be insignificant.”
 

More From This Section

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Stock Market LIVE: Tariff troubles D-St; Sensex down 350 pts, Nifty below 24,650; IT, realty drag

Factory workers

Tariff impact: Nomura cuts FY26 GDP forecast to 5.8% in worst-case scenario

Maruti e-Vitara, Maruti Suzuki

Will e-Vitara launch drive gains for Maruti Suzuki stock? Strategy decoded

sun pharma

Sun Pharma slips 5% in 2 days, nears 52-wk low; why drug stock trades weak?

Textile Industry

Welspun Living, Alok Ind: Textile stocks slip up to 4% on US tariff jitters

Topics : Avanti Feeds Waterbase Apex Frozen Foods BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY US tariff hikes Trump tariffs S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon