Avanti, Apex Frozen & other shrimp stocks fall up to 12% on tariff woes

Shares of shrimp exporters fell largely on Thursday, August 28, 2025, after the 50 per cent tariffs levied by the US on Indian goods came into effect from August 27, 2025. The shrimp stocks declined up 11.6 per cent in trade.
The additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for its purchases of Russian oil came into effect on Wednesday, bringing the total amount of levies imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent.
At 11:26 AM, individually, among others, Avanti Feeds share price was down 1.78 per cent, Apex Frozen Foods stock was down 4.79 per cent, and Waterbase share price was down 2.21 per cent and Zeal Aqua fell 3.4 per cent.
US tariffs on Indian goods
The US administration early Tuesday pressed through with its plan to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, with the Department of Homeland Security notifying that an additional 25 per cent levy, linked to India’s oil purchases from Russia.
This levy, on top of the 25 per cent reciprocal tariff implemented from August 7, not only marks a virtual death knell for several sectors’ export prospects in India’s largest market, accounting for a fifth of its outbound shipments in 2024-25.
As India braces for the impact of 50 per cent tariffs, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said that India and the US will eventually “come together.”
"This is a very complicated relationship. PM Modi and Trump have a very good relationship at that level... I do think India is the world's largest democracy, and the US is the world's largest economy. I think at the end of the day we will come together," he said.
View on US tariffs
“The sharpest pressure of US’ 50 per cent tariffs falls on textiles, gems, jewellery, footwear, furniture and chemicals,” said Justin Khoo, senior market analyst - APAC, VT Markets.
He added: A 50 percent tariff does not translate directly to retail prices because importers and exporters often absorb much of the cost, which limits consumer inflation but squeezes exporter margins. In the near term, choppier equities and cautious foreign flows. Over time, supply chains may pivot toward alternative markets while India seeks policy support and renewed talks.
On a similar note, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said, “The 50 per cent tariff will impact segments like textiles, some machinery, and gems and jewellery. The impact on corporate earnings will be insignificant.”