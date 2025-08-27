Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Why India's Russian oil imports sparked US tariffs amid Ukraine peace talks

Why India's Russian oil imports sparked US tariffs amid Ukraine peace talks

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said India's purchases of Russian crude were funding Moscow's war in Ukraine and had to stop

oil refinery

India and China have become the biggest Russian oil buyers.

Reuters NEW DELHI
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer and the largest buyer of Russian seaborne crude, is caught in the crossfire of diplomatic negotiations between Russia and the United States to end the war in Ukraine.

Why has trump imposed additional tariffs on indian goods?  An additional 25 per cent duty by President Donald Trump takes total tariffs on Indian goods to as much as 50 per cent from Wednesday, among Washington's highest, in retaliation for New Delhi's increased buying of Russian oil.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said India's purchases of Russian crude were funding Moscow's war in Ukraine and had to stop.

 

This month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said India was profiteering from its sharply increased imports, making up 42 per cent of total oil purchases, versus less than 1 per cent before the war, a shift Washington has called unacceptable.

Trump's strategy is in a sharp contrast to the former Biden administration, which had welcomed India's Russian oil purchases in order to help keep global oil prices, which hit a peak of $139 a barrel in 2022, in check.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Why India is buying Russian oil?

Also Read

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

LIVE news updates: Death toll in Vaishno Devi landslide rises to 32

Barclays

India Inc bonds resilient amid record trade costs from US tariffs: Barclays

exports, imports, trade

Trump's 50% tariffs take effect today: Which sectors are in firing line?

Donald Trump, Trump

US firms show interest in Pakistan oil after Trump's claim on reserves

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump's 50% India tariffs kick in; here's a list of countries hit by duties

India and China have become the biggest Russian oil buyers since the Ukraine war broke out in 2022 and Western nations shunned energy imports from Moscow and imposed price caps on Russian oil trade. However, there is no blanket prohibition on the purchase of Russian oil if the deals meet parameters of the Western sanctions.

The Indian government aims to reduce its massive crude oil import bill and provide energy at affordable rates to its 1.4 billion citizens. Additionally, the import of discounted Russian oil has allowed India to diversify from more expensive Middle Eastern grades.

India has said its national interests will guide its energy import policies. The country imports over 85 per cent of its total oil requirements for its refining capacity of 5.2 million barrels per day.

Why India continue to but Russian oil?

For now, India is unlikely to stop importing Russian oil due to energy security, people familiar with the matter said.

However, India's imports of Russian oil are expected to fall in September from August, after state refiners paused their purchases due to smaller discounts, according to LSEG trade flow data.

India's Russian oil imports are expected to remain subdued as state-refiners are not keen to buy at reduced discounts and are instead scouting for only distressed cargoes, said Indian refining sources.

Discounts for Russian Urals crude delivered to India have narrowed to about $2.50 per barrel to dated Brent, trade sources said, versus discounts of $20-$25 per barrel when the war began in February 2022.

India officials said it is difficult to replace Russian oil supplies as the cost of replacement barrels will rise significantly.

How much oil does India buy from Russia?

India imported 1.73 million bpd of crude from Russia between January and July, accounting for more than a third of India's total imports, trade data showed.

Previously, Russian oil made up only a small fraction of India's overall imports due to logistical constraints, including costly and longer shipping routes.

India reduced its crude intake from Middle Eastern and African nations after increasing Russian imports.

Who are the top buyers of Russian oil in India?

Indian private refiners Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy are the top buyers of Russian oil. Reliance operates the world's largest refining complex, while Nayara is majority owned by Russian entities, including Rosneft.

Reliance has a term contract with Rosneft, India's largest oil import deal with Russia. Together, the two companies account for about 60 per cent of India's total Russian oil imports.

In contrast, state-run refiners purchase Russian oil from the spot market on a delivered basis.

Alternatives to Russian oil

Indian companies have raised crude imports from the US and the Middle East in recent months to replace Russian supply.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CNG petrol pump

India eyes 126 million PNG connections, 18,000 CNG stations by 2034

tariff, trade

Trump 50% tariff: How India stacks up against Asian, Latin American peers

trade, import, export, container, shipping

US tariff shock to hit Bengal's leather, marine, and engineering exports

Workers at a manufacturing unit in Tiruppur Source: Premier Agencies

Textile hubs in Surat, Tiruppur suspend output as US tariff takes effect

US TARIFFS, RETAIL

Additional 25% tariff imposed by Trump on India comes into effect

Topics : Trump tariffs trump tariff Russia Oil production Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesIndore Meat Sale BanGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon