Govt's ₹45,000 cr schemes to boost global competitiveness: Exporters

Govt's ₹45,000 cr schemes to boost global competitiveness: Exporters

Export Promotion Mission (₹25,060 crore) and the Credit Guarantee Scheme (₹20,000 crore) will strengthen India's export ecosystem and global competitiveness

Representative Image: Digital integration with existing trade systems will transform the exporter experience | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

The two schemes with an outlay of ₹45,000 crore approved by the government for exporters will help industry tackle long-standing challenges such as affordable finance, compliance complexities, and branding gaps, exporters say.

They said that the Export Promotion Mission (₹25,060 crore) and the Credit Guarantee Scheme (₹20,000 crore) will strengthen India's export ecosystem and global competitiveness.

Sanjay Budhia, Chairman of CII's National Committee on Exports and Managing Director of Patton International Ltd, said these measures aim to empower MSMEs, first-time exporters, and labour-intensive sectors, ensuring resilience amid global trade uncertainties.

Budhia said, "By integrating financial and non-financial interventions under one umbrella, it tackles long-standing challenges such as affordable finance, compliance complexities, and branding gaps, unlocking new opportunities for MSMEs"  He added that digital integration with existing trade systems will transform the exporter experience, reducing paperwork, enabling faster disbursals, and enhancing coordination.

 

Sharing similar views, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Vice Chairman A Sakthivel said these measures will help address the recent challenges faced by the industry.

"This initiative will enhance access to finance, improve market readiness, strengthen India's export ecosystem, and generate large-scale employment, providing fresh momentum to India's export growth," Sakthivel said.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan said that the Mission provides much-needed continuity, flexibility, and responsiveness to global trade dynamics.

"It will particularly empower MSMEs, who often struggle with access to affordable finance and compliance support," he said.

The Credit Guarantee Scheme for exporters, he said, will not only provide the collateral free lending but also infuse additional financial liquidity which is the need of the hour.

Topics : Trade exports exporters India trade

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

