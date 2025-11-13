Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt approves rationalisation of royalty rates for four critical minerals

Govt approves rationalisation of royalty rates for four critical minerals

The Union Cabinet approved rationalised royalty rates for graphite, caesium, rubidium and zirconium to encourage domestic mining and promote auctions of critical mineral blocks

mining minerals mines

The approval of royalty rates, the government said, will allow bidders to make more informed and rational financial offers, enabling a more competitive and transparent auction process.

Saket Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the rationalisation of royalty rates for four critical minerals — graphite, caesium, rubidium and zirconium — to boost domestic production and facilitate their auction.
 
What are the new royalty rates? 
Under the revised structure, royalty rates have been fixed at 2 per cent of the average sale price (ASP) for caesium and rubidium, 1 per cent for zirconium, and 2–4 per cent for graphite, depending on its carbon content.
 
The move is expected to encourage the auction of mineral blocks containing these critical minerals, which play a vital role in green energy and high-technology industries.
 
 
Boost to mineral exploration and domestic production 

Also Read

cab apps, uber app, ola, rapido, cab-hailing apps, cab aggregators, cabs, taxi app, cabs mobile apps

Govt opens portal for private labs to seek recognition as test centres

National highway

Centre may frame five-year integrated transport plans under new bodypremium

Sugar

Centre to allow 1.5 mn tonnes sugar exports, scrap 50% molasses dutypremium

artificial intelligence, AI

Govt to focus on innovation in AI space, regulate when required: IT Secy

Labourers, workers

Centre to notify Labour Code rules before winter session of Parliamentpremium

According to the government, the decision will help unlock mineral reserves and associated critical elements, including lithium, tungsten, rare earth elements, and niobium. It is also expected to reduce import dependence, strengthen supply chains, and generate employment opportunities in the mining and allied sectors.
 
India currently imports around 60 per cent of its graphite requirement, used primarily in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Of the nine operational graphite mines, 27 additional blocks have already been auctioned, while 20 are ready for auction and 26 remain under exploration.
 
Sixth tranche of critical mineral auctions 
The Cabinet’s decision follows the Centre’s sixth tranche of critical mineral auctions, announced on September 16, which includes five graphite blocks, two rubidium blocks, and one each of caesium and zirconium.
 
The approval of royalty rates, the government said, will allow bidders to make more informed and rational financial offers, enabling a more competitive and transparent auction process.
 

More From This Section

inflation

Retail inflation dropped to series low of 0.25% in Oct on base effects

Bonds

NaBFID raises ₹4,120 cr from long-term bond sale at coupon rates of 6.86%

export, trade, tariffs

Cabinet clears ₹45,060 cr schemes to boost exporters amid US tariff blow

MSME Sector

Pre-Budget talks: MSMEs urge relief package for exporters hit by US tariff

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will soon seek comments from Big Five audit companies and share its second draft inspection report assessing whether they have incorporated the suggestions it made in the last financial year, accordin

Govt may allow NFRA to split audit review and disciplinary functionspremium

Topics : central government Mining industry mining sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVEDelhi Blast Stocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon