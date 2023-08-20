Confirmation

Govt's analgesic for inflation: Steps to alleviate price rise in pipeline

If the monsoon season does not undergo a substantial revival, there could be added pressure on prices, especially if the standing kharif crop begins to deteriorate

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Retail inflation in July surged to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent, largely due to high vegetable and cereal prices. Inflation in food items was 11.51 per cent, marking one of the highest monthly readings in almost three years. Tomatoes, other vegetables, pulses, along with spices, have been the main culprits behind this price spiral.

The Centre has implemented multiple measures to alleviate these price increases, some of which have already started showing results (such as a recent decrease in tomato prices at the retail level over the past fortnight).

