Sensex (0.47%)
65982.48 + 306.55
Nifty (0.46%)
19765.20 + 89.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6458.75 + 55.65
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
41726.30 + 321.45
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44161.55 -40.15
Heatmap

Govt sells 284,000 tonnes of wheat, 5,830 tonnes of rice from buffer stock

As part of the central government initiative for market intervention to control the retail price of rice, wheat and atta, weekly e-auctions of both wheat and rice are conducted by the government

Wheat

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Thursday said it has sold 2.84 lakh tonnes of wheat and 5,830 tonnes of rice from its buffer stock to 2,334 bidders through an e-auction as part of efforts to control retail prices by offloading food grains in the open market.
In an official statement, the food ministry said that the 21st e-auction was held on November 15, wherein 3 lakh tonnes of wheat and 1.79 lakh tonnes of rice were offered under Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) Domestic.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The ministry said that 2.84 lakh tonnes of wheat along with 5,830 tonnes of rice were sold to 2,334 bidders.
As part of the central government initiative for market intervention to control the retail price of rice, wheat and atta, weekly e-auctions of both wheat and rice are conducted by the government.
The Food Corporation of India, the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of food grains, is offloading wheat from its buffer stock under OMSS.
The ministry said the weighted average selling price was Rs 2,246.86 per quintal for Fair Average Quality (FAQ) wheat against the reserve price of Rs 2,150 per quintal pan India whereas weighted average selling price of Under Relaxed Specification (URS) wheat was Rs 2,232.35 per quintal against the reserve price of Rs 2,125 per quintal.
Moreover, 2.5 lakh tonnes of wheat have been allocated to semi-government and cooperative organisations like Kendriya Bhandar, NCCF, NAFED under OMSS (D) for converting wheat to atta and offer it for sale to the public under 'Bharat Atta' brand at a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) not exceeding Rs 27.50 per kilogram, the ministry said.
Till November 14 this year, 15,337 tonnes wheat have been lifted by these three cooperative societies for further conversion into atta.
Traders are kept out of the ambit of wheat sale under OMSS (D) and till November 14, 1,917 random checks have been made across the country in order to avoid hoarding of stocks.

Also Read

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

Sale of wheat, rice to states under OMSS stopped for buffer, control prices

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Govt procures 20% more onion at 300k tonnes for buffer stock this year

India's GDP to grow 6-7% during 2024-26, growth prospects strong: S&P

Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 6,300/tonne, halves for diesel

Govt considering several measures to help revive special economic zones

Goyal meets Micron CEO, discusses options in India semiconductor ecosystem

World Bank global indicators are subjective, says CEA V Nageswaran

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : wheat RICE Centre to offload some of pulses buffer stock retail market

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon