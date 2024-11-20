Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Gross FDI in India rises 25.7% in H1FY25; net FDI moderates to $3.6 bn

Gross FDI in India rises 25.7% in H1FY25; net FDI moderates to $3.6 bn

With rising global investments in artificial intelligence start-ups, India is well-positioned to leverage its rapidly growing AI ecosystem to attract further investments and stimulate innovation

FDI

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gross Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India during April–September 2024 (H1FY25) grew by 25.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $42.1 billion, up from $33.5 billion in the same period last year, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
However, net FDI—calculated as inflows minus outflows—moderated to $3.6 billion during H1FY25, compared to $3.9 billion in the same period last year. The decline was attributed to an increase in repatriation and outward FDI, as detailed in the RBI’s November 2024 bulletin.
 
Repatriation or disinvestment by investors who had made direct investments in India rose to $27.8 billion in the first six months of FY25, up from $23.1 billion during April–August 2023. Outward FDI during April–September 2024 stood at $10.7 billion, compared to $6.5 billion in the same period of FY24.
 
 
The “State of Economy” report in the RBI bulletin observed that manufacturing, financial services, electricity and other energy sectors, and communication services collectively accounted for about two-thirds of gross FDI inflows. Singapore, Mauritius, the Netherlands, the UAE, and the US were the sources for approximately three-fourths of the inflows.
 
India’s AI ecosystem attracting global investments
 
With rising global investments in artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups, India is well-positioned to leverage its rapidly growing AI ecosystem to attract further investments and stimulate innovation. Since 2023, India has ranked among the top six economies globally in terms of investments in generative AI start-ups. Additionally, the country is listed among the top ten nations in cumulative private AI investments between 2013 and 2023, the report added.

Also Read

FDI

India's outward FDI dips to $3.7 billion in September 2024: RBI data

Jitin Prasada, Jitin

FDI in manufacturing rises 69% to $165 bn during 2014-24: Jitin Prasada

(L-R) Vivekananda Halleker, founder of Bounce, Shan M S, co-founder of Namma Yatri, Sameer Aggarwal, founder of Revfin, Aravind Sanka, co-founder of Rapido and Anant Badjatya, co-founder of IndoFast Energy, during a session at Bengaluru Tech Summit

'Need to build mobility innovations with people-centric approach'

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra exit poll updates: Advantage Mahayuti; some pollsters predict hung Assembly

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 live score updates: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba underway; Delhi held by Gujarat Giants 39-39

Topics : FDI in India Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVELatest News LIVEIND vs AUS Tests full scheduleMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon