Govt prepares city logistics plan for Delhi, Bengaluru to tackle pollution

The Centre has proposed a ‘City Logistics Plan’ for metros such as Delhi and Bengaluru to ensure efficient freight and logistics movement within cities, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) additional secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur said on Wednesday.
Efficient freight and logistics movement is expected to help decongest large cities, reduce pollution, and lower logistics costs while improving the overall quality of urban life.
Thakur noted that the plan aligns with the government’s Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) agenda and India’s goal of achieving carbon Net Zero by 2070.
The guidelines provide a framework and methodological approach for cities to define their vision, objectives, and indicators based on specific local needs and characteristics. This includes collecting relevant data, analysing freight distribution issues, and implementing appropriate infrastructure, policy measures, and services in collaboration with stakeholders.
The guideline is considered a living document that will evolve through feedback from stakeholders. DPIIT will support state governments and union territories willing to prepare city logistics plans.
In 2022, the government launched the National Logistics Policy, which supports the development of city-level logistics plans. The City Logistics Plan initiative aims to reduce logistics costs and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of urban freight transport.
Thakur added that several countries have adopted city logistics plans to improve the efficiency and sustainability of urban freight systems. Japan, for instance, has pioneered city logistics by implementing consolidation centres and other innovative solutions to manage freight effectively in densely populated urban areas. Many European nations, including Germany, France, and the Netherlands, have developed comprehensive city logistics plans.