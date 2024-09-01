Business Standard
GST collections rise 10% to Rs 1.75 trillion in August, shows govt data

In August 2024, domestic revenue grew 9.2 per cent to about Rs 1.25 trillion. Gross GST revenues from import of goods were up 12.1 per cent to Rs 49,976 crore

GST

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Gross GST collections in August grew 10 per cent to about Rs 1.75 trillion, according to government data released on Sunday.
Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues in August last year were Rs 1.59 trillion, while in July the mop-up was Rs 1.82 trillion.
In August 2024, domestic revenue grew 9.2 per cent to about Rs 1.25 trillion. Gross GST revenues from import of goods were up 12.1 per cent to Rs 49,976 crore.
Refunds worth Rs 24,460 crore were issued during the month, registering an increase of 38 per cent over the year-ago period.
After adjusting refunds, net GST revenue increase was 6.5 per cent at Rs 1.5 trillion during the month under review.

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

