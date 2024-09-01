Gig workers to be soon registered on e-shram portal: Mandaviya

To facilitate implementation of social security measures for gig and platform workers, the government is set to provide an online window for aggregators to register their workers on the e-shram portal, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

He emphasised that aggregators, companies that employ gig and platform workers, will be asked to take the lead in registering their workers on the portal.

"An online window will be made available for aggregators to ensure a smooth and efficient registration process," said Mandaviya while chairing a review meeting.

He underscored the importance of the code on social security, which, for the first time, defines gig and platform workers in India.