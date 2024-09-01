Business Standard
Gig workers to be soon registered on e-shram portal: Mandaviya

He emphasised that aggregators, companies that employ gig and platform workers, will be asked to take the lead in registering their workers on the portal

Shiva Rajora
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

To facilitate implementation of social security measures for gig and platform workers, the government is set to provide an online window for aggregators to register their workers on the e-shram portal, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

He emphasised that aggregators, companies that employ gig and platform workers, will be asked to take the lead in registering their workers on the portal.
"An online window will be made available for aggregators to ensure a smooth and efficient registration process," said Mandaviya while chairing a review meeting.

He underscored the importance of the code on social security, which, for the first time, defines gig and platform workers in India.

"This is a significant step towards acknowledging and formalising the roles of gig and platform workers within our economy," he noted.

Nearly 300 million unorganised sector workers had registered on the e-shram portal. The government is further looking to add 200 million more unorganised sector workers in a bid to provide them with social security measures.

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

