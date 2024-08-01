Business Standard
GST collections soar 10.3% to Rs 1.82 trn in July, refunds at Rs 16,283 cr

As per data released by the government, total refunds stood at Rs 16,283 crore in July

GST revenues had hit a record high of Rs 2.10 trillion in April 2024.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Gross GST collections rose 10.3 per cent in July to over Rs 1.82 trillion, according to official data released on Thursday.
As per data released by the government, total refunds stood at Rs 16,283 crore in July. Net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection after accounting for refunds was over Rs 1.66 trillion, a growth of 14.4 per cent.
Gross revenues from domestic activities grew 8.9 per cent to Rs 1.34 trillion in July. The GST revenue from imports jumped 14.2 per cent to Rs 48,039 crore.
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

