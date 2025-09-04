GST cut on ACs, TVs and, dishwashers to spur festive demand growth

The goods and services tax (GST) on consumer durable items such as air conditioners, dishwashers, and televisions (LCD and LED) has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a release, “Lower GST directly stimulates demand for ACs and large TVs, expanding the market size for domestic producers.”
It added that the move will create stronger backward linkages in components such as compressors, displays, and semiconductors, and expand opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in plastics, wiring, cooling systems, LED panels, and assembly services.
“Prices will come down on these categories by 10 per cent on TVs above 32 inches, ACs, and dishwashers as it will be passed down to the consumer. Currently, customers are holding back on their purchases as they are waiting for the new GST rate to kick in,” Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director at Vijay Sales, told Business Standard.
Customers have reduced their buying since 15 August after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced measures to boost consumption and a possible GST rate cut.
“Demand from 22 September will be unprecedented till the end of the year. The industry can now think of closing the year with a 20 per cent growth after the government has cut GST rates. Prior to this announcement, we expected the industry to grow by only 10–15 per cent, which will now go up by another 10 per cent,” said B Thiagarajan, Managing Director at Blue Star.
He added that many customers will now look at upgrading from a three-star to a five-star AC, and this move could trigger a significant growth cycle for the industry.
Contract manufacturer of television panels, Videotex, said the industry had been asking for a reduction in GST rates on TVs from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.
“This move will not only boost sales but also encourage consumers to upgrade to larger screen sizes. With tax cuts on other items as well, disposable incomes are set to rise, enhancing buying power and supporting overall economic growth. Announced during the festive season, the step is especially impactful as it makes advanced home entertainment more accessible. We foresee a clear shift in demand from 32-inch models to popular sizes like 40, 43, and 55 inches—expanding the market and improving consumer lifestyles,” Arjun Bajaj, Director of Videotex, said.