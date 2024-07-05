Higher exports and migration marked post-Covid UK ties with India

In the recently-conducted UK elections, the Labour party, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, won the people’s mandate and ousted the Conservative party.

Starmer had pledged to pursue a “new strategic partnership” with India, including a free-trade agreement (FTA), if elected to power.

An FTA is anticipated to provide UK exporters a significant price advantage in the Indian market.

The FTA negotiations, which began in January 2022, have reportedly closed up to 19 of the 26 proposed chapters in the FTA.

The UK accounted for $9.3 billion worth of India's exports in the four quarters ended March 2019. This figure increased to $13 billion across the same period ending March 2024.