House price index rises 3.1% in third quarter of FY25, shows RBI data

House price index rises 3.1% in third quarter of FY25, shows RBI data

The RBI released its quarterly house price index for the December quarter of 2024-25 on Thursday, based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in 10 major cities

(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
All-India House Price Index (HPI) increased 3.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2024-25 as compared to 4.3 per cent growth in the preceding three months and 3.8 per cent growth in the year-ago period, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI released its quarterly house price index for the December quarter of 2024-25 on Thursday, based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in 10 major cities.

The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

The RBI said the annual HPI growth varied widely across the cities - ranging from a high growth of 8.1 per cent (Kolkata) to 0.1 per cent (Kanpur).

 

On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all-India HPI increased by 0.4 per cent in Q3:2024-25.

Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur and Kochi recorded a sequential rise in house prices during the latest quarter.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

