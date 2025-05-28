Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / IBBI to set up IP panel for faster appointments from July to December

The new zone-wise panel of insolvency professionals will be valid from July 1 to December 31, 2025, aimed at reducing delays in NCLT and DRT appointments

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

In order to avoid administrative delays in the appointment of insolvency professionals, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) will prepare a common panel of professionals to be appointed as resolution professionals (RPs) and liquidators, and share it with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
 
The IBBI is required to recommend the name of an insolvency professional upon receiving a reference from the NCLT or the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).
 
The insolvency regulator has issued guidelines for insolvency professionals to be included in the panel, including eligibility criteria such as no disciplinary proceedings, a valid letter of authorisation for assignment, among others.
 
 
The panel of insolvency professionals, with a validity of six months, will be effective from July 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025.
 
The panel will have a zone-wise and bench-wise list for individual professionals based on the registered office.

The eligible insolvency professionals included in the panel will be sorted based on the volume of their ongoing assignments. “To effectively achieve the objectives of the Code, it is essential to consider insolvency professionals who are currently handling assignments related to liquidation and corporate insolvency resolution processes under the Code,” the IBBI said in its guidelines.
 
Where two or more insolvency professionals get the same score, they will be placed in the panel in the order of the date of their registration with the Board, the insolvency regulator said.
 
The guidelines also state that the professional will not withdraw their consent or refuse to accept the appointment unless otherwise permitted by the National Company Law Tribunal, Debt Recovery Tribunal, or the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.
 
If the professional refuses an appointment without justification, the IBBI would treat it as a deviation from consent and remove the name from the panel for six months.
 
The IBBI may, however, appoint a professional from outside the panel if directed to do so by the adjudicating authority.
 

Topics : IBBI Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code NCLT

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

