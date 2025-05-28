Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axis Max Life MD, CEO Prashant Tripathy to step down by September 2025

Tripathy, associated with the company since 2007, has served as MD and CEO for the past six years

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Axis Max Life Insurance announced on Wednesday that its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prashant Tripathy, will step down from his role effective 30 September 2025.
 
Tripathy has been part of the company since 2007 and has led it as MD and CEO for the past six years.
 
In a stock exchange filing, the company stated that Tripathy has decided to retire from his position in order to focus on personal interests and priorities.
 
"In accordance with applicable laws and the company's governance policies, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) and the Board of Directors, at their respective meetings held earlier today, reviewed and approved his proposal for early retirement," Axis Max Life Insurance said.
 
 
The company added that the Board of Directors will now begin the process of selecting a new successor.

"The appointment will be subject to the necessary regulatory approvals," the filing noted. 
 
Axis Max Life plans direct listing after law amendment
 
Earlier this month, Axis Max Life Insurance indicated plans to directly list its shares once the relevant amendment bill is passed by federal lawmakers. Managing Director Prashant Tripathy said the move would help streamline the ownership structure and improve transparency.
 
"We are very optimistic," Tripathy said in an interview. "All stakeholders, regulators, shareholders, promoters and management are aligned. Once the bill is cleared, hopefully in the monsoon session, we will act immediately."

Topics : Insurance Sector Max Life Insurance retirement

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

