Rupee weakens after two-day rally as dollar strengthens, crude rises

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee weakened on Tuesday, retreating from its two-day rally due to a rise in the dollar index and crude oil prices, said dealers. The selling of domestic equities further weighed on the local currency.
 
The dollar index rose by 0.43 per cent to 99.36 on Tuesday. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.
 
The domestic unit settled at 85.34 per dollar, against the previous close of 85.09 per dollar.
 
“The rupee weakened, retreating from a two-day surge, as the dollar strengthened against major currencies. This dollar recovery was fuelled by a rebound in US bonds, which in turn was prompted by indications from Japan that it is considering a reduction in its bond issuance. This news encouraged investors to seek alternatives in dollar-denominated assets,” said Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
 
 
“In the near term, the spot USDINR pair is anticipated to rise incrementally due to month-end adjustments and demand from oil importers,” he added.

The local currency has appreciated by 0.1 per cent against the dollar in the current financial year so far, whereas in the current calendar year, it has witnessed a 0.3 per cent appreciation.
 
“There was month-end demand for dollars from oilers, and the dollar was up,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “There is resistance at 85.75 per dollar, and support around 84.75 per dollar,” he added.
 
The upcoming IPOs of Scoda Tubes and Groww, along with broader fundraising activity of around $3.4 billion, are expected to boost foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, keeping the rupee afloat, said dealers.
 
However, market participants also said that expectations of an additional rate cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting are weighing on short-term rupee sentiment. The downward trend in bond yields is further narrowing the yield differential, adding pressure on the local currency.
 

Topics : Rupee-dollar swap Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

