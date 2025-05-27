Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / FDI inflows up at 13% to $50 bn in FY25; dip 24.5% in Jan-Mar quarter

FDI inflows up at 13% to $50 bn in FY25; dip 24.5% in Jan-Mar quarter

During the October-December quarter of 2024-25 also, the inflows were contracted by 5.6 per cent year-on-year to USD 10.9 billion due to global economic uncertainties

FDI inflows during January-March 2023-24 stood at USD 12.38 billion. It was USD 44.42 billion in the full 2023-24 fiscal. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Foreign direct investment in India fell 24.5 per cent year-on-year to USD 9.34 billion in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 but grew 13 per cent at USD 50 billion during the entire previous financial year, according to the government data released on Tuesday.

FDI inflows during January-March 2023-24 stood at USD 12.38 billion. It was USD 44.42 billion in the full 2023-24 fiscal.

During the October-December quarter of 2024-25 also, the inflows were contracted by 5.6 per cent year-on-year to USD 10.9 billion due to global economic uncertainties.

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, grew by 14 per cent to USD 81.04 billion during the last financial year. It is the highest in the last three years. The same stood at USD 71.3 billion in 2023-24.

 

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

