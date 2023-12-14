Sensex (1.42%)
70574.59 + 989.99
Nifty (1.35%)
21208.85 + 282.50
Nifty Midcap (1.29%)
45528.85 + 581.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.11%)
6889.40 + 75.65
Nifty Bank (1.66%)
47876.15 + 783.90
Heatmap

ICC World Cup 2023: Local biz saw 400% hike in spending by foreign tourists

Quick-service restaurants in host cities saw an increase in spending by foreign tourists for three key matches - India vs Pakistan, India vs England, and the final clash between India and Australia

restaurant

(Photo: ANI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

During the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup last month, the Indian economy saw a boost as local businesses such as restaurants and hotels registered a 400 per cent increase in spending by foreign tourists, the Mastercard Economics Institute report showed.

The report, titled "ICC Cricket World Cup: A boost to India's economy", stated: "Australia had a better game on the day of the finals and took home the trophy. The other winner was the Indian economy."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It further read, "From small businesses, local eateries, mom-and-pop stores, budget hotels to luxury accommodations and fine-dining restaurants — the multiplier impact of the ICC World Cup on the Indian economy has been an all-round win, underscoring the importance of sporting and other major cultural events on local and national economies."

The report said that quick-service restaurants in cities which hosted the World Cup matches saw an increase of over 300 per cent in spending by foreign tourists, or "cross-border spends", for three key matches — India vs Pakistan, India vs England and the final clash between India and Australia — compared to regular days.

For studying the expenditure done in cross-border spends, the report surveyed tourists from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, South Africa, the UAE and Singapore.

Gautam Aggarwal, division president of South Asia at Mastercard, said, "This report by the Mastercard Economics Institute examines that impact by evaluating the surge in cross-border and domestic spending by fans on travel, food, and hotels. During some of the key matches featuring team India, in-person restaurant spends increased by a whopping 400 per cent."

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

World Athletics 2023: 4x400m men's team, Parul Chaudhary's journey to final

Indian startups give salary hike of 8-12% in FY23, favour ESOPs: Study

After Audi, Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its cars from January 2024

BoE set to hold interest rates at 15-year high amid economic concerns

WPI inflation in Nov at 0.26%, returns to positive territory after 7 months

Centre to launch Rs 10,000 cr sop scheme to boost chip ancillaries

GST on expat salary: CBIC asks officers not to apply SC order mechanically

In a blow to Tesla, Indian govt says not planning to reduce EV import tax

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India cricket team hotel business business Indian business BS Web Reports cricket world cup Cricket

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon