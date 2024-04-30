IEG applies afresh after licence cancelled under FCRA over procedural lapse

The Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) has submitted a fresh application to the Home Ministry for reissue of the licence after it was cancelled under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act due to procedural issues.

Sources said the Institute needs to get the licence reissued every two years, but this time it could not submit the required affidavits and documents by the deadline, resulting in the licence not being reissued.

The official responsible for filing affidavits and documents retired, but communications from the government were sent to his mail address only, sources said, pointing to lapses.

"There is no violation of FCRA rules. There were only minor technical issues," one of the sources said.

FCRA rules are strict, and the requirements under them should be taken seriously, sources added, noting that the officer concerned at the Institute did not take note of it.

The Institute has resolved this technical lapse and applied afresh for the reissue of the licence, they said.

IEG receives most of its funding from the government, such as the Finance Ministry, the Agriculture Ministry, the Health Ministry, and the Indian Council of Social Science Research.

Only a minor portion of its funding comes from outside India on a project-to-project basis, sources said.

IEG, an autonomous, multidisciplinary centre for advanced research and training, was set up in 1952 by economist VKRV Rao. One of its main functions is to provide training to officers of the Indian Economic Service (IES), besides coming out with research papers on agriculture and rural development, environment and resource economics; globalisation and trade; industry, labour and welfare; macro-economic policy and modelling etc.

IEG's past faculty, board of directors, and trustees included a wide range of distinguished intellectuals and policymakers such as V T Krishnamachari, Manmohan Singh, C D Deshmukh, P N Dhar, A M Khusro, Dharm Narain, C Rangarajan, C H Hanumantha Rao, Nitin Desai, T N Madan, P C Joshi, and Bimal Jalan.

At present, N K Singh is the president of the Institute, Ramesh Chand is the chairman of the board of governors, and Chetan Ghate is the director.