Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CPR CEO Yamini Aiyar quits two months after govt annuls FCRA permit

Yamini Aiyar, the CEO of Centre for Policy Research, will step down from her current role on March 31. Dr Srinivas Chokkakula, a senior fellow at the think tank, will succeed Aiyar

Yamini Aiyar, CEO and President of Centre for Policy Research

Yamini Aiyar, CEO and President of Centre for Policy Research. (Photo: IG/@cpr_india)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Centre for Policy Research organisation's CEO and President, Yamini Aiyar, will step down from her current role as of March 31 "to devote more time to her research interests," an official statement said on Tuesday. 

Aiyar has been at the helm of the not-for-profit organisation since September 2017. She is the daughter of veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The Board expresses its appreciation for her excellent and significant contribution to CPR's tradition of engaged multidisciplinary scholarship and for the energy, commitment, and sense of purpose she brought to her role during her tenure. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours," the board announcement said.
"An absolute privilege to have lead and fought for this remarkable institution. CPR's fierce intellectual independence and democratic spirit have enriched me enormously. Delighted that CPR leadership will now be in the very capable hands of my wonderful colleague Srinivas," she reacted to the announcement on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

Centre cancels FCRA permit

Aiyar's exit came about two months after the Centre cancelled the funding licence of the think tank on January 17, suspecting violation of India's foreign contribution regulation act (FCRA). The licence is needed to obtain international funding.

The licence cancellation followed nearly a year after it had already been suspended since February 2023 for allegedly using the funds for "undesirable purposes."

In response, the organisation had said that it was in "complete compliance" with the law and will seek remedy in every way possible.

"The basis of this decision is incomprehensible and disproportionate, and some of the reasons given challenge the very basis of the functioning of a research institution," Aiyar had said in a statement.

Dr Srinivas Chokkakula new CEO

The statement further read that Aiyar will be succeeded by Dr Srinivas Chokkakula, a senior fellow at the think tank and Ministry of Jal Shakti Research Chair. He will step into the role effective April 1.

Dr Chokkakula is a political geographer, engineer, and town planner and currently leads the TREADS (Transboundary Rivers, Ecologies and Development Studies) initiative at CPR, the organisation said.

Who is Dr Srinivas Chokkakula?

He has been with CPR since 2010. "Srinivas has worked with SRISTI and Ahmedabad's celebrated Honey-Bee Grassroots Innovation Network. He played a key role with the Environmental Planning Collaborative, Ahmedabad, in the reconstruction of Kachchh after the earthquake of 2001. He has been a Chevening Scholar, a postdoctoral fellow at SOAS University of London, and a Fulbright-Nehru Visiting Chair at the School of Public Policy, University of Massachusetts, Amherst," it said.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

WhatsApp tests 60-second video status feature in public beta: Details here

The SME IPO boom needs to last for the sake of future billionaires

PM-Kisan 16th instalment: Complete eKYC to receive payment; know how here

HC to hear Kejriwal's challenge to arrest in excise policy case on March 27

TDP MPs clocked highest average attendance in 17th LS, AAP's lowest

Delhi liquor policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha sent to jail till April 9

HC seeks response of govt to plea against FCRA licence cancellation of CPR

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on deploying forces for protection of forests

Topics : FCRA licences fundings BS Web Reports Modi govt Research foreign funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon