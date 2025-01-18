Business Standard

IMF downgrades Pakistan's GDP growth outlook for 2025 from 3.2% to 3%

The latest downgrade reflects ongoing economic challenges in the country, although the IMF did not provide specific reasons for the revision

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Globally, the IMF forecasts a global growth rate of 3.3 per cent for both 2025 and 2026, slightly below the historical average of 3.7 per cent. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised cash-strapped Pakistan's economic outlook, downgrading its projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2025 to 3 per cent, down from 3.2 per cent forecasted just three months ago, according to a media report on Saturday.

The adjustment comes amid a broader global economic assessment presented in the IMF's "World Economic Outlook Update: Global Growth Divergent and Uncertain", The Express Tribune newspaper reported. 

The IMF's revised projections also indicate that Pakistan's GDP growth will remain at 4 per cent in 2026. However, the latest downgrade reflects ongoing economic challenges in the country, although the IMF did not provide specific reasons for the revision.

 

This latest revision mirrors the forecast made by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) last month, which also adjusted Pakistan's growth forecast to 3 per cent for the fiscal year 2024-25, up from a previously projected 2.8 per cent.

Both institutions have cited challenges faced by Pakistan's economy but have maintained a cautiously optimistic outlook for the medium-term, the report said.

Globally, the IMF forecasts a global growth rate of 3.3 per cent for both 2025 and 2026, slightly below the historical average of 3.7 per cent.

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

