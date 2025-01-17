Growth poised to rebound, food inflation needs monitoring: RBI report

India’s economic growth is poised to rebound as domestic demand regains strength, while elevated food inflation requires careful monitoring of second-order effects, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) State of the Economy report. The report also noted that banks are becoming reluctant to lend in the money market amid liquidity tightness in the system.
“India’s economic growth is poised to rebound as domestic demand regains strength,” the report stated.
The report highlighted that rural demand continues to gain momentum, reflecting resilience in consumption, supported by brighter agricultural prospects.
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth plummeted to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent during the July–September period of the current financial year. GDP growth is projected to hit a four-year low of 6.4 per cent in FY25, according to the first advance estimates by the National Statistics Office (NSO).
The report, however, suggested that a revival in public capital expenditure on infrastructure is likely to stimulate growth in key sectors. Rising input costs in the manufacturing sector, coupled with weather-related exigencies and global headwinds, could pose risks to this outlook.
The views expressed in the report, authored by RBI staff, including Michael Patra (who recently demitted office), do not represent the views of the RBI.
The NSO estimates confirmed that India remains the fastest-growing major economy, but the slowdown was attributed to “a host of unfavourable factors” in the second half of the financial year.
“The first advance estimates for FY25 released by the NSO confirmed that India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy, although GDP growth has moderated to 6.4 per cent from three consecutive years of above 7 per cent growth,” the report said.
The impact of localised excess rainfall on non-farm activity and slow private capital expenditure, coupled with the moderation in general government capital expenditure, were cited as reasons for sluggish growth.
“Agriculture and allied activities have performed reasonably well, supported by a record kharif harvest and higher rabi sowing, which has improved rural economy prospects,” it added.
Inflation worries persist
The report cautioned that elevated food inflation could have spillover effects despite headline inflation easing for the second successive month in December.
“Headline inflation eased to a four-month low of 5.2 per cent in December 2024, with food inflation decelerating to 7.7 per cent. However, the level of food inflation remains high, with select products experiencing double-digit inflation,” it said.
The stickiness in high food inflation, coupled with firming rural wages and corporate salary outflows, warrants careful monitoring of second-order effects, it added.
Monetary policy stance
After raising the policy repo rate by 250 basis points between May 2022 and February 2023, the Monetary Policy Committee has maintained a status quo over the last two years. While some market participants expected the RBI to begin a rate-cutting cycle in February, elevated inflation and rupee depreciation may act as deterrents.
Banking liquidity concerns
The report observed that liquidity conditions in the banking system remain tight, with banks not on-lending funds availed from the RBI to money markets.
“The co-existence of deficit liquidity conditions and funds deployed in the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) indicates a skewed distribution of liquidity in the banking system,” it noted.
Despite tighter liquidity, banks’ placement of funds under the SDF averaged Rs 0.83 lakh crore between December 16, 2024, and January 14, 2025, the same as in the previous month.
Way forward
The report suggested that rekindling animal spirits and boosting private consumption could drive economic growth.
“Private final consumption remains the bright spot in the economy, driven by e-commerce and q-commerce. Fostering competition in these areas could revive animal spirits and trigger a consumption boom,” it said.
With the Union Budget for FY26 set to be announced on February 1, it remains to be seen if the government introduces measures to bolster private consumption and stimulate investment.