Monday, January 19, 2026 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / IMF raises India's FY26 GDP growth forecast to 7.3% on strong economy

IMF raises India's FY26 GDP growth forecast to 7.3% on strong economy

IMF has also revised India's GDP growth forecast to 6.4 per cent for fiscal year 2026-27 beginning April 1, 2026, from its earlier estimate of 6.2 per cent

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation

Representational image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The IMF on Monday raised India's growth projection to 7.3 per cent for fiscal 2025-26, up 0.7 percentage point from its October forecast, on the back of better-than-expected performance of the economy.

The Washington-headquartered multilateral lending agency has also revised India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast to 6.4 per cent for fiscal year 2026-27 beginning April 1, 2026, from its earlier estimate of 6.2 per cent.

"In India, growth is revised upward by 0.7 percentage point to 7.3 per cent for 2025 (fiscal FY26), reflecting the better-than-expected outturn in the third quarter of the year and strong momentum in the fourth quarter," it said in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) update.

 

Growth is projected to moderate to 6.4 per cent in 2026-27 and 2027-28 as cyclical and temporary factors wane, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

According to India's statistics ministry, GDP during April-September of 2025-26 registered a growth rate of 8 per cent, on the back of a robust 8.2 per cent growth in July-September period.

Also Read

GDP, India GDP

India's FY26 GDP growth of 7.3% to lift household incomes: Moody's

GDP, manufacturing

Nominal GDP growth for FY27 seen at 10-10.5%: Economistspremium

IMF

India remains global growth engine, will upgrade forecast soon: IMF

gdp forecast, economy forecast, experts

2025 was a reckoning for 'experts' who claim to forecast the futurepremium

Deloitte

India's GDP to grow at 7.5-7.8% in FY26, 6.6-6.9% in FY27: Deloitte

The Indian economy is likely to expand by 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal, according the First Advance Estimates released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The growth during 2024-25 fiscal was 6.5 per cent.

On inflation, IMF said it is expected to go back to near target levels after a marked decline in 2025 driven by subdued food prices.

The Reserve Bank has a target to maintain consumer price index (CPI) based headline inflation at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on the either side.

The IMF update further said that the global growth is projected to remain resilient at 3.3 per cent in 2026 and at 3.2 per cent in 2027.

The forecast marks a small upward revision for 2026 and no change for 2027 compared with that in the October 2025 WEO.

In emerging market and developing economies, growth is expected to continue to hover just above 4 per cent in 2026 and 2027.

Relative to the projection in October, growth in 2025 for China is revised upward by 0.2 percentage point to 5 per cent, the IMF said.

Global headline inflation is expected to decline from an estimated 4.1 per cent in 2025 to 3.8 per cent in 2026 and further to 3.4 per cent in 2027, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

India likely to enter upper-middle income group by 2030: SBI Research

Trade exports

Global supply chains enter era of structural volatility as risks mount: WEF

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

EU's non-tariff barriers blunt tariff cuts; FTA should address this: GTRI

Indian economy, manufacturing

India's private investment is missing, and the state is crowding it out

iphone

India's electronics exports cross $47 billion in 2025 on iPhone pushpremium

Topics : IMF Report on Indian economy IMF on India's growth IMF on India IMF Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmagi Media Labs IPOGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayPNB Q3 ResultsLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance