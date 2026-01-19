Monday, January 19, 2026 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IMF lifts India's FY26 GDP growth forecast to 7.3% on better Q3 outturn

IMF raises India's FY26 growth forecast to 7.3% on stronger momentum, while warning that trade disruptions and tariffs could weigh on global growth

IMF

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday revised India’s FY26 GDP growth forecast upward by 0.7 percentage point to 7.3 per cent compared to its October 2025 forecast, citing a better-than-expected outturn in the third quarter of the year and strong momentum in the fourth quarter. For FY27, the IMF, in its World Economic Outlook, has projected GDP growth of 6.4 per cent, which is 20 basis points higher than its October 2025 estimate.
 
India’s economy is estimated to grow by 7.4 per cent in FY26, up from 6.5 per cent in FY25, according to the first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) released by the National Statistics Office.
 
 
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, economic counsellor and director of the research department at the IMF, said that while global growth has been impressively resilient amid trade disruptions, the negative growth effects of such disruptions are likely to build up over time.
 
India is facing a 50 per cent tariff from the US, affecting labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, footwear and marine products. President Donald Trump on January 13 announced that the US will impose a 25 per cent tariff on any country doing business with Iran, “effective immediately”.
 
“Generally speaking, we are advocating for all parties to try to find a solution that will keep the trading system open, maintain stable and predictable rules, and allow businesses to make investment and supply chain decisions with a certain amount of certainty… certainly, the current environment is not conducive to that,” Gourinchas said during a press briefing.

Stressing that there are no winners in a trade war, he said increasing tariffs will hurt the country imposing the tariffs as well.
 
“If the tariffs were to escalate significantly, they could have a very sizeable impact on the global economy,” Gourinchas said.
 
The IMF’s report said that inflation in India is expected to return to near-target levels after a marked decline in 2025, driven by subdued food prices.
 
The growth outlook, as per the advance estimates, has been aided by a GDP deflator at a five-decade low of 0.5 per cent, with nominal GDP growth projected at 8 per cent in FY26 — the slowest since the Covid-impacted FY21.
 
Talking about artificial intelligence, Gourinchas said in a blog post that AI-driven investment offers transformative potential, but also introduces financial and structural risks that demand vigilance.
 
He said that while innovation drives growth, it risks displacing jobs and depressing wages for certain segments of the workforce.
 
Gourinchas suggested that policies should focus on lowering barriers to adoption, helping workers invest in the right skills, supporting job mobility through targeted programmes, among other things.
 

