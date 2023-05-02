Earlier, RVNL was in the Miniratna category – I and a schedule ‘A’ CPSE under Ministry of Railways which recorded an annual turnover of Rs 19,381 crores and net profit of Rs 1087 crores for the year 2021-22.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) became the 13th Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) to get the Navratna status. It was in 2014, when Engineers India Ltd. Was conferred with Navratna status.