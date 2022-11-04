Rail Vikas Nigam, RITES touch all-time highs; zoom up to 62% in 3 months

Shares of railway infrastructure companies (RVNL) and rallied up to 9 per cent, hitting their respective record highs on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on a strong business outlook. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading lower by 0.22 per cent at 60,705 points, at 11:07 AM.

RVNL surged 9 per cent to Rs 46.50, surpassing its previous high of Rs 44.75 touched on October 25, 2021. In the past one month, the stock has zoomed 30 per cent as compared to a 4.5 per cent gain in the Sensex.

Meanwhile, shares of were up 6 per cent at Rs 433.20 in intra-day trade, surging 15 per cent in the past two days. In the last one month, the share has rallied 26 per cent.