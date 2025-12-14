India a significant trade partner for Ethiopia and Jordan, shows data

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Ethiopia and Jordan, beginning Monday to boost bilateral ties with these countries. Let’s take a look at the size of the trade with both the countries:

The size of India-Ethiopia bilateral trade was only $550 million in FY25, but India was the second largest trading partner for the African nation. India’s key exports to the country include primary and semi-finished iron and steel products, drugs and pharmaceuticals, machinery, chemical, paper products, plastic products. About 40 per cent of all exports to the country comprises pharmaceuticals.

