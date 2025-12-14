Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India a significant trade partner for Ethiopia and Jordan, shows data

India a significant trade partner for Ethiopia and Jordan, shows data

India-Ethiopia trade at $550M, India-Jordan at $2.67B; pharma and engineering exports key focus areas

Shreya Nandi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Ethiopia and Jordan, beginning Monday to boost bilateral ties with these countries. Let’s take a look at the size of the trade with both the countries:  
The size of India-Ethiopia bilateral trade was only $550 million in FY25, but India was the second largest trading partner for the African nation. India’s key exports to the country include primary and semi-finished iron and steel products, drugs and pharmaceuticals, machinery, chemical, paper products, plastic products. About 40 per cent of all exports to the country comprises pharmaceuticals.  
Topics : Jordan India-Jordan relations Indian Economy
