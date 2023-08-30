India allots rice export quotas to Bhutan, Singapore, and Mauritius

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India on Wednesday decided to allocate export quotas of non-basmati white rice to Bhutan, Mauritius and Singapore, the government said in a statement.

Exports of 79,000 metric tons of non-basmati white rice would be allowed to Bhutan, while export quotas of 50,000 tons and 14,000 tons, respectively, would be allocated for Singapore and Mauritius, it said.

Last month, India surprised buyers by imposing a ban on exports of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Alex Richardson)

