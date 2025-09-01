Monday, September 01, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manufacturing PMI hits 59.3 in Aug driven by rapid expansion in production

Manufacturing PMI hits 59.3 in Aug driven by rapid expansion in production

India's Manufacturing PMI for August climbs to 59.3 from 59.1 in July driven by a rapid expansion in production, shows HSBC survey as compiled by S&P Global

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

India’s manufacturing sector saw a strong growth in August, with the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising to 59.3 from 59.1 in July, S&P Global data showed on Monday.
 
The PMI reading signalled the fastest improvement in operating conditions in 17 years and six months. The upward movement in the headline figure reflected an acceleration in production volumes, with the pace of expansion the quickest in nearly five years.
 
Surveyed businesses reported higher input stocks, while the finished products inventories also expanded for the first time in nine months. 
Firms accelerated purchases of additional materials and added more jobs, partly driven by optimism about the business outlook. 
 
New orders continued to flow in strongly, matching July’s pace — the fastest in 57 months. The strongest sales and output performances came in the intermediate goods category, followed by capital and then consumer goods. There was a softer increase in international orders placed, with the rise being the weakest in the last five months. Firms reported securing new work from Asia, Europe, West Asia and the US. 
Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said, "India’s manufacturing PMI hit another new high in August, driven by a rapid expansion in production. The increase of US tariff on Indian goods to 50 per cent might have contributed to the slight easing in new export orders growth, as American buyers refrain from placing orders in the midst of tariff uncertainty. Overall orders growth, on the other hand, held up much better, suggesting that domestic orders remained robust, helping to cushion against tariff-related drag on the economy. Manufacturers’ continued optimism for future output is a positive sign."   
   

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

