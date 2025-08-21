India flash PMI surges to 65.2 in August on record services, mfg growth

India’s business activity continued its strong run in August, led by the services sector, with the headline HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output Index rising to 65.2 from 61.1 in July, S&P Global said on Thursday.
The record expansion was driven by the sharpest rise in total new orders in nearly 18 years, signalling strong demand. International demand was especially firm, with new export business growing at the fastest pace since composite data began in 2014. The services sector led the upturn, with its activity index climbing to a survey high of 65.6, while manufacturing also strengthened, with the flash PMI rising to 59.8 — the highest since January 2008.