Home / Economy / News / India flash PMI surges to 65.2 in August on record services, mfg growth

India flash PMI surges to 65.2 in August on record services, mfg growth

Services led the growth, with activity hitting a record 65.6, while manufacturing preliminary PMI climbed to 59.8 in August, its strongest level since January 2008

The services sector led the upturn | Photo: Shutterstock

Apexa Rai New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

India’s business activity continued its strong run in August, led by the services sector, with the headline HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output Index rising to 65.2 from 61.1 in July, S&P Global said on Thursday.
 

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said, "The Services flash PMI touched an all-time high of 65.6, led by a sharp pick up in new business orders, both export and domestic. The Manufacturing flash PMI rose  further, inching closer to the 60-mark, led by a smart rise in new domestic orders. Growth of new export orders, however, remained unchanged at July’s levels. Margins improved as the rise in output prices was much faster than that for input costs."

  The record expansion was driven by the sharpest rise in total new orders in nearly 18 years, signalling strong demand. International demand was especially firm, with new export business growing at the fastest pace since composite data began in 2014.  The services sector led the upturn, with its activity index climbing to a survey high of 65.6, while manufacturing also strengthened, with the flash PMI rising to 59.8 — the highest since January 2008.
 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

