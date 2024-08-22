Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Economy / News / India biz activity extends robust growth streak in August: HSBC Flash PMI

India biz activity extends robust growth streak in August: HSBC Flash PMI

The flash services PMI index rose to 60.4 this month from 60.3 in July, while a preliminary manufacturing PMI showed strong growth, albeit slightly weaker than last month

PMI

Overall input costs increased at their weakest pace since February and output prices rose at a slower rate compared to last month | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's business activity extended its robust growth streak in August as a stronger services industry offset a slight slowing in manufacturing expansion, according to a survey that indicated price pressures also were easing.
Those findings suggest India will hold on to its title of fastest-growing major economy over coming quarters despite expectations of a slowdown in the global economy.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
HSBC's flash India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, dipped slightly to 60.5 in July from last month's final reading of 60.7, in line with a Reuters poll forecast.
August marked over three years of expansion, the longest such run since June 2013. The 50-level separates growth from contraction.
"India's flash composite PMI slipped slightly in August, though it remained significantly higher than the historical average," noted Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.
"Although new order growth for the manufacturing sector slowed to the weakest since February, the pace of expansion remained sharp, indicating continued strong demand and favourable market conditions."

More From This Section

Non-ferrous metal products to have 5% recycled content from FY28

Non-ferrous metal products to have 5% recycled content from FY28

RBI

Ponzi like model of P2P lenders prompt crackdown, RBI finds high NPA

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a launch event for a report on the net impact of e-commerce on employment and consumer welfare

India, Africa should target $200 bn trade in next 7 years: Piyush Goyal

PremiumNational Highways, NHAI

NHAI repeals 100m exemption rule for new toll plazas amid regulatory issues

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Sitharaman urges regional rural banks to reduce high attrition rates

The flash services PMI index rose to 60.4 this month from 60.3 in July, while a preliminary manufacturing PMI showed strong growth, albeit slightly weaker than last month. It declined to 57.9 from 58.1.
Although growth in overall demand slowed to a three-month low in August, it remained robust. However, exports expanded at the slowest rate since April, indicating weak global demand.
Overall input costs increased at their weakest pace since February and output prices rose at a slower rate compared to last month.
Even so, prices charged on manufactured goods surged at the fastest in nearly 11 years.
India's retail inflation fell in July to a near five-year low, largely due to a high-base effect, suggesting the slower pace of price rises was temporary and the Reserve Bank of India needs to be cautious.
Concerns around inflation and competition led business confidence for the coming 12 months to wane in August.
 
 

Also Read

China flag

China's services activity expands further, external demand slows: PMI data

manufacturing

Softer increase in new orders, output slows down manufacturing PMI in July

China flag

China's factory activity shrinks for first time in 9 months: PMI data

manufacturing

Gains in new orders, biz activity surge pushes flash PMI to 61.4 in July

service industry, IT services

June services PMI rises on back of new orders, international sales

Topics : Manufacturing PMI PMI India Services PMI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon