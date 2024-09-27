Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India faces risk of Chinese product influx as US tariffs take effect

India faces risk of Chinese product influx as US tariffs take effect

Tariffs up to 100% on key items from China take effect today

Asit Ranjan MishraShreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

India stares at the risk of an influx of Chinese products as US tariffs on a range of Chinese goods, including solar panels, electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, syringes, and steel, are set to take effect from September 27.

With higher tariffs reducing China’s access to the US market, there is concern that China may divert its exports to other markets, including India, which could lead to potential dumping of goods. This situation could challenge Indian industries, particularly in sectors where competition with Chinese products is already fierce.
 
Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative, said
