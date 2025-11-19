Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, Israel FTA progress review may figure during Goyal's Tel Aviv visit

India, Israel FTA progress review may figure during Goyal's Tel Aviv visit

The minister is leading a 60-member business delegation to Israel, where he would hold discussions with leaders and businesses on ways to boost bilateral trade

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Apart from his Israeli counterpart, Goyal is also expected to meet a few other ministers. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The progress on the proposed India-?Israel free trade agreement (FTA) is expected to be reviewed during Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's three-day visit to Tel Aviv this week, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The minister is leading a 60-member business delegation to Israel, where he would hold discussions with leaders and businesses on ways to boost bilateral trade, investments, and promote innovation. The visit would conclude on November 22.

"Progress on the proposed India-Israel FTA is also expected to be reviewed," the commerce ministry said.

India and Israel are negotiating the agreement since May 2010. Eight rounds have been held so far. In October 2021, the two countries agreed to resume the negotiations.

 

During 2024-25, India's exports to that country dipped 52 per cent to $2.14 billion from $4.52 billion in 2023-24. Imports, too, fell 26.2 per cent to $1.48 billion last fiscal year.

Also Read

A man looks out from his damaged apartment at the destruction in his neighbourhood in Gaza City in October (Photo: PTI)

Can Gaza rise from rubble?premium

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

Defence secy explores production avenues in Israel's defence companies

India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz

Defence secretary, Israeli minister sign MoU to boost defence ties

India Israel, India-Israel

India, Israel sign defence pact to boost tech sharing and co-production

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India, Israel need to work together in combating terrorism: Jaishankar

India is Israel's second-largest trading partner in Asia. Though bilateral merchandise trade is dominated mainly by diamonds, petroleum products, and chemicals, recent years have witnessed an increase in trade in areas such as electronic machinery and high-tech products, communications systems, medical equipment.

Major exports from India to Israel include pearls and precious stones, automotive diesel, chemical and mineral products, machinery and electrical equipment, plastics, textiles, apparel, base metals and transport equipment, and agricultural products.

Imports include pearls and precious stones, chemical and mineral/fertiliser products, machinery and electrical equipment, petroleum oils, defence, machinery, and transport equipment.

Goyal will hold talks with the Minister of Economy and Industry of Israel Nir Barkat.

Apart from his Israeli counterpart, Goyal is also expected to meet a few other ministers.

Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening trade and investment ties, advancing cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, water, defence, emerging technologies, life sciences, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and exploring opportunities for enhanced collaboration between businesses of both countries, including start-ups, it said.

He will participate in the India-?Israel Business Forum involving leading business associations and industry representatives from both sides.

In addition, the fourth edition of the high-level CEOs Forum would also be held with prominent CEOs from both sides.

He will meet senior leaders from major Israeli companies in fields such as agriculture, desalination and wastewater treatment, cyber security, smart mobility, infrastructure among others, and interact with prominent Israeli investors.

In September, both countries inked a Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA), under which India has cut down the local remedies exhaustion period for Israeli investors to three years from the earlier five years.

The India-Israel BIA, aimed at providing comfort to investors of both countries, also includes portfolio investments in a deviation from such treaties in the past.

Israel is the first OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) member with which India has inked this agreement.

During April 2000 and June 2025, India received $ 337.77 million foreign direct investment (FDI) from Israel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Trade portal to open new insights for importers, exporters, startups: Goyal

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's inflation model under fire as persistent overestimates draw scrutiny

AM integrates digital technologies such as big data analytics, machine learning, geolocation and wearable devices to automate or support functions traditionally performed by human managers. | Representative Picture

MoSPI releases NIC 2025, aims to capture economy's new & emerging sectorspremium

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal launches trade intelligence portal to track FTAs, global mkt trends

Indian Railways, cement industry, Freight rate

Rlys launches policy for bulk terminals to increase cement freight volumespremium

Topics : Piyush Goyal India Israel ties israel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon