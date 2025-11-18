Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Goyal launches trade intelligence portal to track FTAs, global mkt trends

Goyal launches trade intelligence portal to track FTAs, global mkt trends

Piyush Goyal has launched a unified trade intelligence portal offering real-time analytics on FTA utilisation, global demand, supply chains and export opportunities

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Shreya Nandi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched a trade intelligence portal, which will help stakeholders track and evaluate the utilisation of the free trade agreements (FTA) signed, map global demand patterns, monitor global supply chains, identify emerging products, explore export opportunities and support timely strategic interventions.
 
What does the Trade Intelligence & Analytics portal offer?
 
The Trade Intelligence & Analytics (TIA) portal is a one-stop trade intelligence and analytics platform that integrates multiple global and national databases along with macro-economic indicators into a unified analytical model offering more than 270 analytics across more than 28 interactive dashboards.
 
 
The platform provides real-time, interactive insights on India and global trade, commodities and sectoral analytics, market intelligence including export opportunities and competitor analysis. The portal also includes automated trade reports and tracking of trade trends for the production-linked incentive (PLI) sectors and critical minerals.
 
How will the portal help Indian businesses and exporters?
 
“We have to be more transparent with trade data to help stakeholders make best decisions,” Goyal said at the launch, adding that the portal will open up new insights for importers, exporters, start-ups and MSMEs. That apart, there are huge opportunities in the service sector globally that will now be available to all, he said.
 

More From This Section

AM integrates digital technologies such as big data analytics, machine learning, geolocation and wearable devices to automate or support functions traditionally performed by human managers. | Representative Picture

MoSPI releases NIC 2025, aims to capture economy's new & emerging sectors

Rail freight

Rlys launches policy for bulk terminals to increase cement freight volumespremium

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India needs 'last push' to become third-largest economy: Piyush Goyal

GDP

Icra projects India's GDP growth to ease to 7% for September quarter

Kirit Bhansali Chairman, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council

Gems & jewellery exports slipped 30% to $2.17 billion in October: GJEPCpremium

Topics : Piyush Goyal trade policy FTA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon