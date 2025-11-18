Goyal launches trade intelligence portal to track FTAs, global mkt trends

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched a trade intelligence portal, which will help stakeholders track and evaluate the utilisation of the free trade agreements (FTA) signed, map global demand patterns, monitor global supply chains, identify emerging products, explore export opportunities and support timely strategic interventions.
What does the Trade Intelligence & Analytics portal offer?
The Trade Intelligence & Analytics (TIA) portal is a one-stop trade intelligence and analytics platform that integrates multiple global and national databases along with macro-economic indicators into a unified analytical model offering more than 270 analytics across more than 28 interactive dashboards.
The platform provides real-time, interactive insights on India and global trade, commodities and sectoral analytics, market intelligence including export opportunities and competitor analysis. The portal also includes automated trade reports and tracking of trade trends for the production-linked incentive (PLI) sectors and critical minerals.
How will the portal help Indian businesses and exporters?
“We have to be more transparent with trade data to help stakeholders make best decisions,” Goyal said at the launch, adding that the portal will open up new insights for importers, exporters, start-ups and MSMEs. That apart, there are huge opportunities in the service sector globally that will now be available to all, he said.