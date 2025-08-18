Monday, August 18, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jobless rate in Q1 stood at 5.4%, shows first quarterly PLFS data

Jobless rate in Q1 stood at 5.4%, shows first quarterly PLFS data

India's unemployment rate stood at 5.4 per cent in Q1 FY26, the first quarterly PLFS data showed, with youth unemployment at 14.6 per cent and female joblessness higher than men

Data further showed that 54.4 per cent of people were self-employed during Q1, while wage employees accounted for 25.5 per cent. The remaining share comprised casual labourers.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The unemployment rate in the first quarter (April–June) of the current financial year stood at 5.4 per cent, according to the first-ever quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday for both rural and urban areas.
 
The headline unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above in current weekly status (CWS) terms was 4.8 per cent in rural areas and 6.8 per cent in urban areas.
 
In the CWS approach, activity status is determined on the basis of the seven days preceding the survey date. A person is considered unemployed in a week if they did not work even for one hour on any day during the reference week but sought or were available for work for at least one hour on any day during the week.
 
 
At the national level, the unemployment rate for both men and women stood at 5.4 per cent in Q1.
 
The youth unemployment rate (15–29 years) was recorded at 14.6 per cent, with females at 16 per cent and men at 14.1 per cent. This indicator is significant as the age group largely comprises first-time entrants to the labour market, reflecting its overall strength.

The labour force participation rate (LFPR) — the share of people either working or seeking work — stood at 55 per cent in Q1. Among men, LFPR was 77.3 per cent, while it was 33.4 per cent among women. The LFPR was higher in rural areas (57.1 per cent) compared to urban areas (50.6 per cent).
 
The NSO has revamped PLFS sampling methodology from January 2025 to provide monthly and quarterly estimates of key employment and unemployment indicators under the CWS method for both rural and urban areas. This report is the first in the new series to provide quarterly estimates.
 
Among the methodological changes, a rotational panel sampling design has been adopted, in which each selected household is visited four times in consecutive months — once under the first-visit schedule in the first month, followed by three re-visits in subsequent months in both rural and urban areas.
 
Separately, monthly PLFS data released on Monday showed that a rise in female employment in July reduced the jobless rate to 5.2 per cent from 5.6 per cent in June. Female labour force participation also strengthened, climbing to 33.3 per cent in July from 32 per cent in June.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

