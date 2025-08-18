Vodafone Idea eyes non-banking funding as interim solution for capex

Vodafone Idea (VI) is looking at non-banking sources for funding its capex cycle as a short-term solution, as banks may take time to proceed with debt raising while awaiting clarity on the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) issue, outgoing Chief Executive Officer Akshaya Moondra said at the company’s earnings call on Monday.
The non-banking debt funding would, however, be smaller compared to the ₹25,000 crore it wants to raise from banks, Moondra added.
“Given the fact that we are keen on maintaining continuity of our capex, which has been going on since last year, we are looking at non-banking sources of funding also. Not the full amount of ₹25,000 crore that we have talked about, but a lesser amount so that we can continue with the capex cycle,” said Moondra, whose long tenure at VI ended on Monday.
He did not disclose the amount it intends to raise from non-banking finance sources. The telco had raised ₹18,000 crore from an FPO in April 2024 and laid out plans to raise an additional ₹35,000 crore as external debt. The funds were meant for its three-year capex plan of ₹50,000-55,000 crore, under which it plans to roll out 5G services across all 17 circles where it owns spectrum.
The telco’s capex will remain around ₹5,000-6,000 crore till September, funded by the FPO proceeds of last year. However, Moondra noted that the larger quantum of capex will require fresh funding.
“In Q3 and Q4, as we deploy some of our internal cash generation for capex, we will see some growth. But to get to a figure of 205,000 or 215,000 sites, we will need new funding,” he said.
Talks with banks are progressing, but they will take time to materialise, Moondra added. “Banking things are progressing, but they may take a little while and we are trying to look at other sources of funding which could be available in a shorter time frame.”
Moondra expressed confidence that a solution to the AGR matter would be found, citing past government interventions such as deferment of spectrum instalments in 2019, a reforms package in 2021, and conversion of government dues to equity in 2023 and 2025. He noted that the company was engaged with the government to seek relief on AGR dues, which currently amount to ₹75,000 crore.
“I think what the banks are currently looking for is some clarity on the AGR front. That is where we are engaged with the government. Given that the government has made the conversion, they are today the largest stakeholder in the company. Whether as an equity holder or any dues owed to an external party, we are quite confident that there will be a solution to AGR.”
Vodafone Idea is seeking a faster resolution before March 2026, when AGR payments fall due. The telco must pay ₹16,428 crore as AGR instalments by March 2026, and ₹2,641 crore as deferred spectrum payment obligations by June 2026.
“Our request to the government has been that we resolve this earlier than the March deadline so that banks get clarity and we can proceed with bank funding. That is our continuing effort today also,” Moondra said.