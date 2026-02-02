Manufacturing PMI climbs to 55.4 in January on new orders, hiring

India’s private sector manufacturing activity growth recovered slightly in January after slipping to a two-year low in December, as new orders, output and hiring rose, according to data compiled by S&P Global on Monday.

HSBC’s India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, which measures monthly changes in manufacturing output, rose to 55.4 in January, up marginally from 55 in December.

The latest figure — a weighted average of new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases indices — was significantly lower than the Flash India Manufacturing PMI of 56.8 released last month. To be sure, the reading was above 50, which denotes expansion in activity, while a figure below that signifies contraction. The headline PMI has now remained in expansionary territory for the 51st month in a row.

“Indian manufacturing firms saw a rebound in January, driven by increased new orders, output and employment. Input costs rose moderately, while the pace of growth in factory-gate prices eased, resulting in slight margin pressure for manufacturers,” Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said.

Granular data showed consumer goods was among the strongest-performing segments of the manufacturing sector, while the slowest improvement in operating conditions was seen in capital goods, the survey said.

New orders and output both grew at a faster pace than in the previous month. The survey noted that domestic demand was the main driver of growth, as new export business expanded at the weakest pace in 15 months.

Input costs rose at the fastest pace in four months. Some firms reported paying more for chemicals, copper, iron, jute, paper, steel and transportation.

“January’s results signalled another strong upturn in input purchases. Moreover, the rate of expansion quickened from December’s two-year low. Underpinning the rise were greater production requirements and efforts to safeguard against shortages,” the survey said.

However, inflation in final output prices rose at the slowest pace in nearly two years. Many firms said improved efficiency, better cost management and competitive pressures prevented them from raising prices, according to the survey.

“Despite faster growth in new orders, business confidence remains muted, and expectations for future output have declined to their lowest level since July 2022,” Bhandari added.