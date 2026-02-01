Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Gross GST collection rises 6.2% to over ₹1.93 trillion in January

Gross GST collection rises 6.2% to over ₹1.93 trillion in January

Cess collection from tobacco products in January stood at ₹5,768 crore, sharply lower than ₹13,009 crore a year earlier, when a cess also applied to luxury, sin and demerit goods such as cars

Net Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues, however, grew 7.6 per cent to about ₹1.71 trillion in January

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

Gross GST collections rose 6.2 per cent to over ₹1.93 trillion in January, mainly on higher revenues from imports, sources said on Sunday.

Total refunds declined 3.1 per cent to ₹22,665 crore.

Net Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues, however, grew 7.6 per cent to about ₹1.71 trillion in January.

Cess collection (from tobacco products) in January stood at ₹5,768 crore. This compares to ₹13,009 crore in collections in January last year when a cess was levied on luxury, sin and demerit goods such as cars, and tobacco products.

Effective September 22, 2025, GST rates on about 375 items were slashed, making goods cheaper. Also, a compensation cess is levied only on tobacco and related products, as opposed to luxury, sin and demerit goods earlier. The lowering of GST rates has impacted revenue collections.

 

Gross tax collections from domestic transactions grew 4.8 per cent to ₹1.41 trillion, while import revenues were up 10.1 per cent to ₹52,253 crore in January.

Topics : Goods and Services Tax GST GST collections GST Revamp

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

