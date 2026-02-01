Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Finalised eight FTAs with 37 developed countries in recent years: Goyal

Finalised eight FTAs with 37 developed countries in recent years: Goyal

Goyal added that talks for a trade pact have started with the Mercosur group of countries to expand the existing PTA (preferential trade agreement)

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

He also said that India is in active dialogue for similar pacts with several countries, including Chile, Peru and Canada (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has finalised eight free trade agreements (FTAs), covering 37 developed countries in the last few years, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

He also said that India is in active dialogue for similar pacts with several countries, including Chile, Peru and Canada.

Trade negotiations with Chile, he said, are almost at conclusion, where India has interests in critical minerals.

"We've done eight free trade agreements covering 37 developed countries in the last few years under the Modi-government," the minister told PTI.

Since 2014, India has finalised eight trade pacts -- Mauritius (April 2021 implemented), Australia (December 2022 implemented), UAE (May 2022 implemented), Oman (signed in December 2025), UK (signed in July 2025), EFTA (implemented in October 2025 - Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway), New Zealand (talks concluded in December 2025), and the European Union (27-nation bloc).

 

Also Read

textile, textiles

India-EU FTA: A transformational opportunity for India's textiles

Piyush Goyal

India, US working towards closing trade deal quickly, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal says do not expect a merger of NCP factions after Ajit Pawar's death

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

With FTA, India's exports to EU can double in 5 years, says Goyalpremium

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India at high table of global geopolitics: Piyush Goyal hails India-EU FTA

Goyal added that talks for a trade pact have started with the Mercosur group of countries to expand the existing PTA (preferential trade agreement).

The Mercosur trade bloc members are Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), a group of six nations from the Middle Eastern region, too, has expressed a desire to start and launch negotiations for an FTA with India, theminister said.

"We have finalized terms of reference with them," he said, adding that Canada and India are actively talking for a pact.

"We're going to quickly start negotiations with Canada," Goyal said.

India and SACU, the South African-led union, are also considering whether the two sides can look for a trade deal, he added.

"So a lot of potential trade deals on the anvil. We'll certainly be hearing many more good news stories and making India an international player, a global player of significance in the years to come," he said.

Under trade pacts, two or more nations either eliminate or reduce import duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. They also ease norms to promote trade in services and attract investments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GST revenues November 2025, India GST collection slowdown, GST compensation cess dip, GST rate rationalisation impact, indirect tax revenues India, festive demand GST, imports GST growth, GST refunds decline, ICRA Aditi Nayar GST outlook, consumption

Gross GST collection rises 6.2% to over ₹1.93 trillion in January

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump claims India will buy Venezuelan oil: 'We've already made that deal'

Footwear, footwear industry

India-EU Free Trade Agreement will boost footwear, leather exports

Abhijit Banerjee

Political polarisation worrying investors: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

US pitches Venezuelan crude to India as its Russian oil imports fall

Topics : Piyush Goyal free trade agreement Free trade pact

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Union Budget 2026 LIVEStocks Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch Today on Budget 2026Gold and Silver ETF CrashGold and Silver ETF Trading StrategyEpstein File on Bill Gates and MuskUN Funding CrisisIs Stock Market Open today?Nifty Post-Budget Outlook 2026Budget 2026