India may export up to 800K tonnes of sugar this season, says food secy

So far, the country has shipped 300,000 tonnes of sugar and about 60,000 tonnes is at ports for shipment

Sugar

The country had restricted exports entirely in the previous 2023-24 season due to domestic supply concerns. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India, the world's leading sugar producing country, may export up to 800,000 tonnes of sugar, lower than the permitted quota of 10 lakh tonnes in the 2024-25 season ending September, a top government official said on Thursday.

So far, the country has shipped 300,000 tonnes of sugar and about 60,000 tonnes is at ports for shipment, a senior food ministry official said. 

Addressing a press conference, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said, "We will export 800,000 tonnes out of the total quota permitted."  The food ministry has estimated a total sugar output of 26 lakh tonnes in the ongoing 2024-25 season and much of it has already been produced by mills.

 

The country had restricted exports entirely in the previous 2023-24 season due to domestic supply concerns. In January, the exports were permitted for the current season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sugar Sugar prices Sugar exports

First Published: May 01 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayAdani Ports Q4 Result 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
