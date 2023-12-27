Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India net importer of steel in April-Nov, Chinese shipments reach 5-yr high

The world's top steel producer exported mostly hot-rolled and cold-rolled coil or sheets to India, followed by plates, and pipes

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India turned a net importer of finished steel in the first eight months of the fiscal year that began in April with shipments from China reaching their highest in five years, according to provisional government data seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
China was the top exporter of finished steel to India between April and November, shipping 1.3 million metric tons of the alloy, up 48.2% from the same period a year earlier.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The world's top steel producer exported mostly hot-rolled and cold-rolled coil or sheets to India, followed by plates, and pipes.
The Indian steel industry has sought government intervention to safeguard against Chinese imports.
During April-November, India imported a total of 4.3 million tons of finished steel, up 13.4% from a year earlier with shipments at a four-year high, data showed.
South Korea was the second-biggest exporter of finished steel to India over the period, shipping 1.3 million metric tons.
India is the world's second-biggest crude steel producer with output standing at 94.1 million tons in the eight months, up 14.7% from a year earlier.
Domestic consumption of finished steel was 87.1 million tons, up 14.9% at a five-year high.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shrinking market share, govt pressure trouble Chinese smartphone makers

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

India loosening its planned restrictions on laptop, tablet imports

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

G20 Summit: Chinese delegations refuse to cooperate with security over bags

India to become largest economic superpower by end of century: CEBR

Brent to remain steady in near term, reflects demand destruction: Emkay

Tough yr for CM Sukhu as monsoon fury compounds Himachal's financial crunch

2023: A year when G20 helped India solidify its place on world stage

India, China follow contrasting external lending strategies: World Bank

Topics : Steel imports Chinese stainless steel imports Steel producers iron and steel industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon