Russia-led EAEU team to visit India to speed up free trade agreement

A high-level EAEU delegation will visit New Delhi next month to begin negotiations on a proposed trade pact, expected to expand India's export markets

The rush behind the tight timeline for signing the FTA is seen as a move to diversify and access other key export markets. | File Image

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

A high-level delegation from the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will visit New Delhi next month for discussions on the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) just weeks after the final framework for launch of negotiations was announced.
 
Both sides aim to conclude the FTA talks in the next 18 months, with the possibility of an earlier conclusion but that depends on the pace of negotiations, a person aware of the matter told Business Standard.
 
EAEU, comprises Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan.
 
Russia is the largest country and the largest trade partner in the bloc – accounting for over 92
