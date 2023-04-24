close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's 10-yr yield hits 7-month low on policy pivot bets, say traders

The major purchases were by foreign banks, said market participants, and that has led to a sharp decline in yields as they remained buyers on Monday as well

Reuters
bond market

Illustration by Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian government bond yields plunged on Monday, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield dropping to its lowest level in more than seven months, as global and domestic monetary policy pivots support sentiment, market participants said.
 
"There are views that the Federal Reserve is likely to pause (raising interest rates) after May, while the Reserve Bank of India is set to pause for a prolonged period, which should be followed by some economic slowdown," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer of Star Health and Allied Insurance.
 
"These factors are supporting bond buying." The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield eased to 7.1163%, its lowest level since Sept. 13, on the day and has now dropped by eight basis points in the last two sessions.
 
"The current rally is driven by traders and foreign banks and is purely a trading call and since there are no immediate negatives, people are going long," said Mandar Pitale, head of treasury at SBM Bank (India).
 
"Since key technical levels were broken, we saw an increase in buying activity."
 
The 7.18% was a key level and its break gave the rally additional legs, bond market participants said.
 

Also Read

Bond yields track US peers on Federal Reserve interest rate hike

Government bond yields little changed as traders await fresh triggers

Monetary policy: Bond yields soften after RBI hits pause on rate hike

Peak in bond yields that appeared close has now vanished from sight

T-bill yields continue to surge, at the same level as 10-year bond

Railways may have to pump in Rs 12,000 crore for freight corridor

Under the scanner: Clutch of fund houses in a spot over tax credit claims

US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week, says McCarthy

Growth momentum may have sustained in Q4, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

May feel pressure on non-tariff barriers in FTA, says UK panel

The major purchases were by foreign banks, said market participants, and that has led to a sharp decline in yields as they remained buyers on Monday as well.
 
These banks have net bought bonds worth 102 billion rupees ($1.25 billion) in the last four trading sessions to Friday, data from Clearing Corp of India showed.
 
Currently, the Fed is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points next week, while the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly maintained status quo on rates earlier in the month.
 
And that could be a prolonged pause given India's easing inflation, while over in the United States, the Fed may reverse its rate hikes soon due to worries about an economic slowdown.
 
Still, Indian bonds may consolidate around current levels, which is also a strong technical zone, until another major trigger and as continuous supply weighs, traders said.
 
"With a regular supply of 10-year and 14-year bonds every alternate week, the yields may not fall much from current levels," SBM Bank's Pitale said.
 
"There may be some consolidation and we could see some reversal."
Topics : Bond Yields Markets

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's 10-yr yield hits 7-month low on policy pivot bets, say traders

bond market
2 min read

Railways may have to pump in Rs 12,000 crore for freight corridor

Railway, freight, cargo
4 min read
Premium

Under the scanner: Clutch of fund houses in a spot over tax credit claims

Under the scanner: Clutch of fund houses in a spot over tax credit claims
3 min read

US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week, says McCarthy

US Senate
2 min read
Premium

Growth momentum may have sustained in Q4, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala SitaRaman
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Growth momentum may have sustained in Q4, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala SitaRaman
4 min read

Railways may have to pump in Rs 12,000 crore for freight corridor

Railway, freight, cargo
4 min read
Premium

May feel pressure on non-tariff barriers in FTA, says UK panel

trade, trade deals
3 min read
Premium

Under the scanner: Clutch of fund houses in a spot over tax credit claims

Under the scanner: Clutch of fund houses in a spot over tax credit claims
3 min read

US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week, says McCarthy

US Senate
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon