India's 2025 fuel exports may face heat from geopolitics, Houthi attacks

Conflicts in West Asia and new refineries in Africa and West Asia may take the shine off India’s overseas fuel sales in 2025, a key contributor to the country’s exports, industry officials say and shipping data show. Overseas sales of gasoline, naphtha, diesel, and jet fuel rose marginally by 2.9 per cent on the year in 2024 to a record, ship tracking data show.

Attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels since October 2023 on ships crossing the Suez Canal, the shortest passageway for Indian diesel and gasoline shipments to enter western markets, have hurt sales of transport fuel shipments from India,