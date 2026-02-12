US LNG imports hinge on pricing: Petronet LNG CEO Akshay Kumar Singh

The comment from India’s largest LNG importer comes as New Delhi “intends” to buy US products, including energy, worth $500 billion in the next five years as part of an interim trade deal between the countries. “India can buy LNG from the US but ultimately the terms will matter. Nobody is telling us that you have to buy (LNG) at any cost (from the US),” said Singh in a post-results press conference.

Petronet LNG’s consolidated net profit fell 2.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 845.50 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2025–26 (FY26), compared to Rs 866.59 crore last year. Sequentially, PLL’s net profit rose 5.4 per cent from Rs 802 crore recorded in the September quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations declined 8.7 per cent YoY to Rs 11,164 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 12,227 crore in the same period last year.

In the quarter ended December 31, 2025, PLL’s Dahej terminal processed 214 trillion British thermal units (TBTU) of LNG, as against 213 TBTU during the corresponding quarter last year. The overall LNG volume processed by the company in the three-month period ended December 2025 stood at 233 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the previous and corresponding quarters, which stood at 228 TBTU each.

The capacity utilisation of the Dahej terminal stood at 94 per cent in the third quarter, up from 92 per cent in the previous quarter and 93 per cent in the corresponding quarter. The Kochi terminal achieved its highest-ever capacity utilisation of 29 per cent in Q3.